In 2023 Honda Livo or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Livo or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less