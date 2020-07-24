Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesLivo vs Notte125

Honda Livo vs Vespa Notte125

In 2023 Honda Livo or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124.45 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
EMI
1,955NaN

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Africa Twin is one among 11 products from Honda that are BS 6-compliant.
    Honda 2Wheelers India becomes first to clock 1 million in BS 6 sales
    24 Jul 2020
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    2020 Honda Livo BS 6
    2020 Honda Livo BS 6 launched at 69,422
    30 Jun 2020
    2023 Honda Livo in Athletic Blue Metallic colour scheme.
    2023 Honda Livo launched, price starts at 78,500. Check details
    18 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     