Honda Livo or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs 93,470 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.