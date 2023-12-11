Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesLivo vs Ujaas eSpa Li

Honda Livo vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li

In 2023 Honda Livo or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ujaas eSpa Li
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li
eSpa Li 60V
₹54,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,99654,880
Ex-Showroom Price
78,50054,880
RTO
6,2800
Insurance
6,2160
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9551,179

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Noida Traffic police issuing challan for over speeding vehicles on Parthala Signature Bridge in sector 122. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
    Driving licence will be cancelled in Noida if caught violating traffic rules thrice
    11 Dec 2023
    Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have secured five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests and Bharat NCAP becoming two of the safest cars in India.
    Year Ender 2023: Cars for India that passed GNCAP crash test with flying colours
    26 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Mahindra Racing M10Electro gets a new matte red shade, a first-ever for the team, along with silver and grey colours
    Mahindra Racing unveils all-new livery for 2023/24 Formula E season
    14 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai i20 N Line is the Korean carmaker's first performance model in India, which is inspired by the WRC racing car. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review
    9 Sept 2021
    Hyundai i20 N Line is being offered in six colour options. Bookings are already open and an official launch is scheduled for early September.
    Watch: Hyundai i20 N Line touches down in India
    25 Aug 2021
    Hyundai has officially unveiled the i20 N Line model in India and this will be the first of several N Line models that the company aims to bring here in the future. The car will also be offered in as many as six colour options.&nbsp;
    Why Hyundai picked i20 as India's first N Line model
    25 Aug 2021
    Kia is likely to launch the new Seltos X-Line variant ahead of the festive season. (Photo credit: Prashant Singh/HT Auto)
    Kia Seltos X-Line: First Look
    26 Aug 2021
    View all
     