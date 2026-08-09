In 2026 Honda Livo or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Livo vs eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Livo
|Espa li
|Brand
|Honda
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 81,651
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-