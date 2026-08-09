In 2026 Honda Livo or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Livo vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Livo
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Honda
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 81,651
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-