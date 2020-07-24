In 2023 Honda Livo or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Honda Livo or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less