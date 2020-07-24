Saved Articles

Honda Livo vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Honda Livo or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS4
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,99657,877
Ex-Showroom Price
78,50057,877
RTO
6,2800
Insurance
6,2160
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9551,244

    Latest News

    Africa Twin is one among 11 products from Honda that are BS 6-compliant.
    Honda 2Wheelers India becomes first to clock 1 million in BS 6 sales
    24 Jul 2020
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    2020 Honda Livo BS 6
    2020 Honda Livo BS 6 launched at 69,422
    30 Jun 2020
    2023 Honda Livo in Athletic Blue Metallic colour scheme.
    2023 Honda Livo launched, price starts at 78,500. Check details
    18 Aug 2023
    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
