In 2023 Honda Livo or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price).
Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours.
TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours.
The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
