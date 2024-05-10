In 2024 Honda Livo or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
and other specs.
Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price).
Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.