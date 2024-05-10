In 2024 Honda Livo or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Livo vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo Sport Brand Honda TVS Price ₹ 78,500 ₹ 59,431 Mileage 60.0 kmpl 70.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 109.51 cc 109.7 cc Power 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS 8.19 PS PS