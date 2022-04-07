|Max Power
|8.79 PS @ 7500rpm
|5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|63.121 mm
|43 mm
|Max Torque
|9.30 Nm @ 5500rpm
|6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.1:1
|-
|Displacement
|109.51 cc
|87.8 cc
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Centrifugal Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|SINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|47 mm
|51 mm
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹81,830
|₹64,998
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹70,799
|₹56,009
|RTO
|₹6,194
|₹3,360
|Insurance
|₹4,837
|₹5,629
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,758
|₹1,397