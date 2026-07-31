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Honda Livo vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Honda Livo or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Livo vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo Raider
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 81,651₹ 82,860
Mileage70 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc124.8 cc
Power8.79 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Livo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear position indicatorintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,03995,526
Ex-Showroom Price
83,08082,860
RTO
6,6466,560
Insurance
6,3136,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0642,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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Raider vs Pulsar 125
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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