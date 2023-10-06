Saved Articles

Honda Livo vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc159.7 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Bore
47 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,9961,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
78,5001,07,315
RTO
6,2808,585
Insurance
6,2168,843
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9552,681

