In 2023 Honda Livo or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Honda Livo or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours.
The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 48.16 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less