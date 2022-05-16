HT Auto

Honda Livo vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Honda Livo or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Livo vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo Tz 3.3
BrandHondaTunwal
Price₹ 78,500₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage60.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
9 L-
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Length
2020 mm-
Wheelbase
1278 mm-
Kerb Weight
113 kg-
Height
1116 mm-
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
742 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
eSP Technology, Silent start with ACG, Long & Comfortable Seat (657mm)-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,9961,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
78,5001,15,000
RTO
6,2800
Insurance
6,2160
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9552,471

Livo Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Livonull | Petrol | Manual78,500 - 82,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Livo vs SP 125

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Ferrari 333 SP
    A Ferrari 333 SP, one of just 40 units ever built, up for sale
    16 May 2022
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    Harley-Davidson 338R
    Design sketches reveal Harley-Davidson 338R in detail
    26 Sept 2020
    2023 Honda Livo in Athletic Blue Metallic colour scheme.
    2023 Honda Livo launched, price starts at 78,500. Check details
    18 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     