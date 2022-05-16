In 2024 Honda Livo or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Livo vs TZ 3.3 Comparison