In 2026 Honda Livo or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Livo vs Storm ZX Comparison