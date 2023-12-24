In 2023 Honda Livo or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda Livo or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Mini Lithino has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less