In 2026 Honda Livo or Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. Yaarii [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Livo vs Yaarii [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Livo
|Yaarii [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 81,651
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|51.2 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.