In 2023 Honda Livo or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. SVITCH XE has a range of up to 45-50 km/charge.