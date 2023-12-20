In 2023 Honda Livo or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda Livo or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs 93,499 (ex-showroom price).
Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours.
Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours.
The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl.
