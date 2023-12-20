Saved Articles

Honda Livo vs Suzuki Burgman Street

In 2023 Honda Livo or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹93,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Bore
47 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,9961,07,303
Ex-Showroom Price
78,50093,499
RTO
6,2807,479
Insurance
6,2166,325
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9552,306

