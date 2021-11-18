|Max Power
|8.79 PS @ 7500rpm
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|Stroke
|63.121 mm
|57.4 mm
|Max Torque
|9.30 Nm @ 5500rpm
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Compression Ratio
|10.1:1
|-
|Displacement
|109.51 cc
|124.3 cc
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|47 mm
|52.5 mm
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹81,830
|₹1,02,325
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹70,799
|₹86,700
|RTO
|₹6,194
|₹8,966
|Insurance
|₹4,837
|₹6,659
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,758
|₹2,199