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Honda Livo vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Honda Livo or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Livo vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo Access 125
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 81,651₹ 77,684
Mileage70 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc124 cc
Power8.79 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Livo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Disc View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear position indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,03993,375
Ex-Showroom Price
83,08077,284
RTO
6,6469,752
Insurance
6,3136,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0642,006

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