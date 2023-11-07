Saved Articles

Honda Livo vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2023 Honda Livo or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
Drum - Alloy Wheel
₹79,899*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Bore
47 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,99694,875
Ex-Showroom Price
78,50079,899
RTO
6,2808,643
Insurance
6,2166,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9552,039

    Latest News

    The Hero Xoom 125R gets 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting with sequential turn indicators, both are segment-first offerings
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125
    7 Nov 2023
    The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 for Europe is built at the brand's Tamil Nadu-based plant and exported overseas
    Made in India 2024 Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 launched in Europe
    11 Nov 2023
    The KTM RC 125 is the brand's most affordable fully-faired offering on sale
    KTM RC 125: All you need to know
    25 Oct 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

