In 2026 Honda Livo or SUPER ECO S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge.
Livo vs S 2 Comparison