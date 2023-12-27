In 2026 Honda Livo or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Livo vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Livo
|Dot one [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 81,651
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|151 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.7 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 47 Minutes