In 2026 Honda Livo or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Livo vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Livo
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Honda
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 81,651
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-