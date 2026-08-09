In 2026 Honda Livo or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance+ engine makes power & torque 1 kW & 60 Nm respectively. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Livo vs ETrance+ Comparison