In 2026 Honda Livo or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 300 w W & 60 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Livo vs Epluto Comparison