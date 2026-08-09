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HomeCompare BikesLivo vs S1 X [2023-2025]

Honda Livo vs Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda Livo or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Livo vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo S1 x [2023-2025]
BrandHondaOla Electric
Price₹ 81,651₹ 94,999
Range-95-193 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2 kWh
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

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Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Livo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm5.8 kW
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeDual shock
Front Suspension
TelescopicTwin telescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear position indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes4.3 inch Segmented LCD
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,03998,714
Ex-Showroom Price
83,08094,999
RTO
6,6460
Insurance
6,3133,715
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0642,121

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