In 2026 Honda Livo or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 70,096 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge.
Livo vs Ridge Comparison