In 2026 Honda Livo or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 84,443 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. PraisePro has a range of up to 81 km/charge.
Livo vs PraisePro Comparison