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Honda Livo vs Okinawa Lite

In 2026 Honda Livo or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Livo vs Lite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo Lite
BrandHondaOkinawa
Price₹ 81,651₹ 69,093
Range-60 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹69,093*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda Livo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeDouble Shocker with dual tube technology
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear position indicatorDetachable Battery, E-ABS, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium Alloy
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,03972,680
Ex-Showroom Price
83,08069,093
RTO
6,6460
Insurance
6,3133,587
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0641,562

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