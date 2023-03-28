Saved Articles

Honda Livo vs Okinawa iPraise+

In 2023 Honda Livo or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,99699,708
Ex-Showroom Price
78,50099,708
RTO
6,2800
Insurance
6,2160
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9552,143

    Latest News

    Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
    Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
    28 Mar 2023
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    2023 Honda Livo in Athletic Blue Metallic colour scheme.
    2023 Honda Livo launched, price starts at 78,500. Check details
    18 Aug 2023
    Okinawa claims that it has sold more than two lakh units of the Praise Pro and iPraise PLus electric scooters across India since their launch.
    Okinawa Praise Pro and iPraise Plus get advanced technology and improved ergonomics
    26 Apr 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
