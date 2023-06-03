In 2023 Honda Livo or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Honda Livo or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Livo Price starts at 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price).
Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours.
The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Faast has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less