In 2026 Honda Livo or Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV ClassIQ [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. ClassIQ [2023-2025] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Livo vs ClassIQ [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Livo
|Classiq [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 81,651
|₹ 59,999
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 30 Minutes