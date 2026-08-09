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Honda Livo vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 Honda Livo or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Livo vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo Hawk
BrandHondaOdysse Electric
Price₹ 81,651₹ 73,999
Range-70-170 km/charge
Mileage70 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-28 Ah
Engine Capacity109.51 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Livo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Disc View
Seat View
Suspension View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm44 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeSpring loaded hydraulic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear position indicatorAnti Theft Lock, Music System
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,03973,999
Ex-Showroom Price
83,08073,999
RTO
6,6460
Insurance
6,3130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0641,590

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