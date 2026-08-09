In 2026 Honda Livo or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
Livo vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Livo
|Nds eco lio
|Brand
|Honda
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 81,651
|₹ 88,166
|Range
|-
|83 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-