In 2026 Honda Livo or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
Livo vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Livo
|Gen next nanu
|Brand
|Honda
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 81,651
|₹ 53,999
|Range
|-
|60-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours