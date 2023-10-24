In 2023 Honda Livo or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda Livo or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at 78,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less