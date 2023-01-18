In 2026 Honda Livo or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
Livo vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Livo
|Leo
|Brand
|Honda
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 81,651
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|-
|95-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours