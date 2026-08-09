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Honda Livo vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Honda Livo or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Livo vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo Shine 100
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 81,651₹ 63,191
Mileage70 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc98.98 cc
Power8.79 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Livo Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeTwin
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear position indicatorSeat Length - 677
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,03975,330
Ex-Showroom Price
83,08063,191
RTO
6,6465,555
Insurance
6,3136,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0641,619
Expert Rating
-

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