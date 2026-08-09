In 2026 Honda Livo or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Livo vs Grazia Comparison