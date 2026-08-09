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Honda Livo vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Honda Livo or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Livo vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo Grazia
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 81,651₹ 60,539
Mileage70 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc124 cc
Power8.79 PS PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Livo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic (V-matic)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear position indicatorSeat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,03987,979
Ex-Showroom Price
83,08075,859
RTO
6,6466,068
Insurance
6,3136,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0641,891

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