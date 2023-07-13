In 2026 Honda Livo or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Livo vs Dio 125 Comparison