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Honda Livo vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Honda Livo or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Livo vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo Activa 125
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 81,651₹ 88,339
Mileage70 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc123.92 cc
Power8.79 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Livo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm8.42 PS
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc123.92 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled EngineAir-cooled, single-cylinder engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear position indicatorHonda RoadSync
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Inch TFT Display
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,0391,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
83,08088,339
RTO
6,6467,067
Insurance
6,3136,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0642,188

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Pleasure Plus
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2025 Honda Livo launched with OBD-2B compliance, new features. Prices start at 83,080
21 Jan 2025
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2025 Honda Livo with new instrument cluster to launch soon in India
15 Jan 2025
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The 2025 Honda Activa 110 and the Honda Activa 125 both come with OBD-2B compliance and a new digital console, among other upgrades.
Honda Activa 110 and Activa 125 get 3-year free service and benefits worth up to 5,500 in April
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Bookings for the 25-year Anniversary Editions of Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 are now open.
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