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HomeCompare BikesHornet 2.0 vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandHondaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage57.35 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc334 cc
Power16.99 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12.5 L
Length
2034 mm-
Ground Clearance
167 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1403 mm
Height
1064 mm-
Kerb Weight
142 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Width
783 mm-
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
130 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm65 mm
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
61 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)Telescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard Switch-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7512,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,95,345
RTO
11,60115,627
Insurance
11,12911,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6054,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda Hornet 2.0 will be available at Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across the country.
2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Here are the updated motorcycle's key highlights
22 Feb 2025
Honda Hornet 2.0 will be sold through Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.
Honda Hornet 2.0 achieves OBD-2B compliance, launched at 1.57 lakh
19 Feb 2025
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New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X will now be available via BigWing showrooms instead of the standard Honda Two-Wheeler outlets
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