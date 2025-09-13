In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hornet 2.0
|Roadster
|Brand
|Honda
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|57.35 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|16.99 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS