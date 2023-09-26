In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hornet 2.0
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|57.35 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|16.99 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS