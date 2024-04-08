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HomeCompare BikesHornet 2.0 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage57.35 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc155 cc
Power16.99 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Length
2034 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1325 mm
Height
1064 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm810 mm
Width
783 mm800 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
130 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
61 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)Telescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard SwitchY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7511,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,69,550
RTO
11,60115,024
Insurance
11,12913,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6054,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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