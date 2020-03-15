Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
|18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|63.09 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|184.40 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Wet, Multiple Disc
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6-Speed
|Bore
|61 mm
|58 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,58,496
|₹1,66,096
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,36,583
|₹1,40,900
|RTO
|₹10,926
|₹11,802
|Insurance
|₹10,987
|₹10,124
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,270
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,406
|₹3,570