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Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Fz-x
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage57.35 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc149 cc
Power16.99 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Length
2034 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1330 mm
Height
1064 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm810 mm
Width
783 mm785 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
130 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
61 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)Telescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard SwitchYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7511,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,19,194
RTO
11,60111,036
Insurance
11,1299,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6052,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
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Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
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Honda Hornet 2.0 will be available at Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across the country.
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22 Feb 2025
Honda Hornet 2.0 will be sold through Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.
Honda Hornet 2.0 achieves OBD-2B compliance, launched at 1.57 lakh
19 Feb 2025
The Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X will now be available via BigWing showrooms instead of the standard Honda Two-Wheeler outlets
Honda Hornet 2.0 & CB200X now available at premium BigWing dealerships
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The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
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8 Feb 2024
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