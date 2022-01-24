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Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Fzs 25
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage57.35 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc249 cc
Power16.99 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Length
2034 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1360 mm
Height
1064 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Width
783 mm820 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm58 mm
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
61 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)Telescopic Fork
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard Switch-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7511,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,39,300
RTO
11,60111,674
Insurance
11,12910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6053,546

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