In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hornet 2.0
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|57.35 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|16.99 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS