|Max Power
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
|20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|63.09 mm
|58 mm
|Max Torque
|16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|184.40 cc
|249 cc
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Wet,multiple disc
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Bore
|61 mm
|74 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,58,496
|₹1,58,696
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,36,583
|₹1,34,800
|RTO
|₹10,926
|₹11,514
|Insurance
|₹10,987
|₹10,283
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,099
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,406
|₹3,410