|Max Power
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.09 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Displacement
|184.40 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|-
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Bore
|61 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,58,496
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,36,583
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹10,926
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹10,987
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,406
|₹2,739