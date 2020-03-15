HT Auto
Honda Hornet 2.0 vs White Carbon Motors GT5

Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
63.09 mm-
Max Torque
16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
184.40 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
61 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,4961,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,5831,15,000
RTO
10,9269,200
Insurance
10,9873,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4062,739
Expert Reviews
