Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Stroke
|63.09 mm
|56.6 mm
|Max Torque
|16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|184.40 cc
|149.5 cc
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Automatic
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Bore
|61 mm
|58 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,58,496
|₹1,63,586
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,36,583
|₹1,44,413
|RTO
|₹10,926
|₹11,553
|Insurance
|₹10,987
|₹7,620
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,406
|₹3,516