Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
184.40 cc149.5 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Bore
61 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,4961,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,5831,44,413
RTO
10,92611,553
Insurance
10,9877,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4063,516
Verdict

