In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hornet 2.0
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|57.35 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|16.99 PS PS
|9.78 PS PS