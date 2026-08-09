In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hornet 2.0
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|57.35 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|16.99 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS